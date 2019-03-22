



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This is good March Madness watching weather right here on KDKA.

Friday will feel a bit more like late winter than early spring with gusty winds, cool temperatures and a few rain/snow showers mixing together.

The high will wind up in the lower 40s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal. Snow showers will drop down from the northwest along with a cold front that will keep us chilly into Saturday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

The snow showers mix in with and change over to rain as they move south, but we could still see flakes mixing with rain and a coating or so in the Laurel Highlands. Winds will gust up to 35 mph this afternoon/evening with a Wind Advisory for gusts up to 50 mph in Eastern Tucker, Garrett and Somerset counties.

Saturday will bring sunshine and Sunday brings a warmup into the upper 50s.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.