RACCOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A woman is facing charges after a six-hour standoff in Beaver County.

It started around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Raccoon Township.

Raccoon Township Police officers were sent to a home on Shivler Road near Gibbs Road for a complaint of terroristic threats.

The Beaver County District Attorney’s office says 43-year-old Deborah Shivler confronted police with threats and a firearm before barricading herself in the home.

Center Township Police and the Beaver County SWAT unit were called to the scene, and the Raccoon Volunteer Fire Department and Conway Volunteer Fire Department provided assistance.

According to the District Attorney’s office, tear gas was used at one point during the standoff.

Officer took Shivler into custody at 9:30 p.m.

Shivler is facing multiple charges, including terroristic threats, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. Other charges are pending.