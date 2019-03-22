TRIAL UPDATESMichael Rosfeld Criminal Homicide Trial Day 3
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMPaid Program
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Recalls


Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

(CNN) — Tyson Foods is recalling 69,000 pounds of chicken strip products due to possible pieces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced in a news release Thursday.

The recalled chicken strips are frozen and ready-to-eat.

They were produced on November 30, 2018 and sold in 25 ounce plastic bags or 20 pound cases.

These recalled items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have not been any reports of illness or injury.

If you have them in your freezer, throw them away or return them to the store you purchased them from.

More more information, click this link.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s