



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — State police in Westmoreland County are searching for a man who may be endangered and hasn’t been seen since Thursday afternoon.

According to state police 73-year-old Joseph Gongo was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday on Marguerite Lake Road in Unity Township.

He was driving a beige gold-colored 2010 Ford Escape with the Pennsylvania license plate JWY-3354.

Gongo is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall and 270 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and a beard. He wears glasses.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to call 911 immediately.

