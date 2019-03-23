THE DAY AFTERPolice Prepared For Protests In Aftermath Of Michael Rosfeld Acquittal
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Hays Pittsburgh bald eagles welcomed the first eaglet of 2019 on Saturday after a “pip” or small crack was seen in the egg this morning.

This is the ninth eaglet that the pair have hatched.

Photo courtesy of the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

The Hays bald eagles laid three eggs this year. It’s been 39 days since the first egg was laid, 36 days since the second was laid, and 33 days since the third egg was laid. Bald eagle eggs typically take around 35-37 days to hatch.

To watch the stream of the Hays bald eagles any time, click HERE.

