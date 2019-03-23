



Ms. Penny

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Ms. Penny may be a senior gal, but if you met her in person you would never know! She’s an incredibly active and energetic dog who loves to be out sniffing and exploring the world around her. It doesn’t take Ms. Penny long at all to warm up and meet new friends. If you have room for a sweet and gentle girl with plenty of pep left in her step, Ms. Penny could be the one for you!

To find out more about how to adopt Ms. Penny, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Gia & Lucy

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Gia! I’m a sweet 3-year-old Maine Coon. I was brought to the shelter with my best friend Lucy. We lived together in our former home. I would love to have a home and family of my own again, so if you would like to meet me, please contact the shelter. Hope to see you soon! Check out my video! Lucy and I are being adopted together.

To find out more about how to adopt Gia, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Lucy! I’m a sweet 3-year-old kitty. I was brought to the shelter with my best friend Gia. We lived together in our former home. I would love to have a home and family of my own again, so if you would like to meet me, please contact the shelter. Hope to see you soon! Check out my video! Gia and I are being adopted together.

To find out more about how to adopt Lucy, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24