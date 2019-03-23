



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After announcing earlier this week that crews would be blocking off several roads in Oakland as they lift a 30,000 pound MRI scanner into place at the Mellon Institute, those plans changes on Saturday morning.

The installation of the MRI in Mellon Institute has been postponed. It is unclear the reasoning o when the installation will be rescheduled.

Fifth Avenue, between Bellefield Avenue and Dithridge Street was slated to be closed to vehicular traffic and parking through 5 a.m. Monday.

The new 3-Tesla Siemens Prisma MRI scanner will be the centerpiece of a new joint Carnegie Mellon – University of Pittsburgh neuroimaging research facility when it is installed.

