(KDKA) – Congratulations are in order for the Moon Area School District boys and Peters Township girls basketball teams.

Moon won the PIAA Class 5A State Basketball Championship in Hersey, Pa., after coming from behind in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers overcame a 9-point deficit to beat Archbishop Wood 74-64.

The Vikings has hoped to win their second title in three years.

On the girl’s side, Peters Township wrapped up a perfect 30-0 season to win the 6A PIAA title. They beat Garnett Valley 62-49 to cap their unbeaten season.

Later on Saturday, the Chartiers Valley girls take on Archbishop Carroll to try to cap a perfect season in the 5A title game, and the North Catholic girls go for the 4A championship against Bethlehem Catholic.

