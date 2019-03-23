



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Things are starting to calm down and cool down on the weather front for the weekend.

The skies cleared Saturday morning with most of the area seeing mostly sun. But there will be chilly temperatures before the sunshine takes over for the weekend.

There are no shortage of nice days in the upcoming forecast.

The average high is 52 degrees, which the area is not expected to reach. On Sunday, temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal in the upper 50s and potentially low 60s.

There could be some rain late in the day Sunday after temperatures climb throughout the day.

Monday could be soggy before dry and warmer temperatures take over in the early part of the week.

Mostly Sunday on Tuesday and Wednesday with normal to below normal temperatures before things warm up into the mid-60s by Friday.

