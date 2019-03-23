



BOSTON (CBS) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has apologized in a statement weeks after he was charged in connection to a Florida prostitution bust.

Kraft and 24 other men, including a Pittsburgh business owner, were charged with soliciting prostitution in February.

In a statement Saturday, Kraft said that he “remained silent” for legal purposes but is “truly sorry.”

“I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard,” Kraft said. “The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being.”

Police in Jupiter, Fla., said Kraft was involved in two incidents at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa and there is video evidence of both showing him in the act.

Kraft, Pittsburgh business owner Mark Bope and the 23 other men were offered a plea deal Tuesday. Kraft reportedly rejected the deal.

Bope owns Architectural Clay Products on the North Side. KDKA sources also say Bope is also an active member of the Oakmont Country Club.