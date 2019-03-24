



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunday evening, Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall held a vigil for the victims of the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Center shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand.

“Just a few short months ago, our own community experienced an act of terror at the Tree of Life Synagogue, and the world mourned with us and rallied around us,” the Pittsburgh Commission on Human Relations said in a press release. “Today, members of the Pittsburgh Commission on Human Relations unequivocally state that we will not condone acts of hate, here or anywhere, and we stand with the global Muslim community.”

The vigil was called “Rehumanize: A Vigil for Muslims in New Zealand” and was organized by Commissioner Wasi Mohamed from 5:30-8:00pm. The event was seen as an opportunity to show solidarity wit the Muslim community and support those affected by the shooting.

“Though this act occurred across the globe, we are all impacted and feel deep sorrow for those that lost their lives, their friends and their family members,” the commission said. “It is imperative that everyone take responsibility for those around them and stand up for what is right, just and equitable.”

The Commission on Human Relations (PghCHR) investigates instances of discrimination in the City of Pittsburgh and seeks resolutions for anyone who has experienced harm because of discrimination.