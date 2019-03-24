



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After no winners were reported in the Saturday night Powerball drawing, the jackpot continues to grow.

The March 27 drawing of the Powerball will be the fourth largest in the nations lottery history at $750 million.

“There are a lot of people imagining what they could do with a $750 million Powerball jackpot this week,” said David Barden, Powerball Product Group Chairman and New Mexico Lottery CEO. “Where else could you win three-quarters of a billion dollars for the price of a cup of coffee?”

The biggest Powerball jackpot ever recorded was $1.586 billion that was shared by winners in California, Flordia and Tennessee in 2016.

A South Carolina person won $1.537 billion in the Mega Millions lottery last October.

“Powerball dreams are viral,” said Barden. “It’s easy to get excited about such a life-changing jackpot. Just remember, it only takes one $2 ticket for a chance to win. Please, play responsibly and only spend what you can afford.”

The estimated cash option for someone who hits the Powerball is $465.5 million.