



PHOENIX (KDKA) — Sunday was day one of the NFL owners meetings at the Biltmore in Phoenix.

KDKA’s Bob Pompeani had a chance to talk to Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert about the trade of Antonio Brown for a third- and a fifth-round pick.

Pompeani: “What went wrong with Antonio Brown?”

Colbert: “Really, I mean, you know, we got to a point where when we had the discussion with Antonio back in, later in Feburary about, you know, the future and where we’re gonna go from here, we opened ourselves up to maybe looking into the trade, and when we ventured down that road, we felt very comfortable with the trade that we were able to make and getting the two picks that we got.”

Brown often made headlines for incidents that happened both on the field and off. Pompeani asked Colbert the team took any responsibility for that.

“You know what, every player that is on our team, of course we’re responsible for them, but you know, as players grow into mega-type stars, sometimes they adapt their own personalities and whatever. And we’re, again, we’re comfortable in where we were and where we are,” Colbert said.

Many Steelers fans have taken to social media to criticize the team, including both players and management, but Colbert says it’s just part of the job.

“You know what, criticism is something that comes with our jobs and that’s fine, but we always, we value the guys that we’ve had, we thank them for their contributions and we wish them luck if they’re no longer with us,” Colbert said.

The Steelers have 10 draft picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 25.