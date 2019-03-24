



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Keith Murray, MD, an emergency medicine physician at UPMC Mercy was honored Sunday afternoon as March’s Everyday Hero by the Pennsylvania Medical Society.

Dr. Murray was part of the team that responded to the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in October 2018.

The award showcases talented physicians that are seen as heroes to patients and colleagues alike.

“I did not expect the award, I don’t think it should be an individual award, it was a team effort,” Dr. Murray said. “It’s an incredible team I get to work with every single day.”

The shooter killed 11 people, but other worshipers were saved by first-responders, including Dr. Murray.

“With all the training that we do, we were prepared for that kind of environment,” he said. “You shut down all of your emotions and do what you’re trained to do until everything is over.”

Every week, Dr. Murray’s team at UPMC Mercy conducts an exercise that allows them to talk through what they would do during an emergency situation. Also, twice a year, they conduct mass casualty drills to measure preparedness.

“We try to make it as realistic and tough as possible,” he said.

Dr. Murray also serves as the medical director for two SWAT teams here in Pittsburgh. Those teams typically train 16-24 hours per week.

Patients and medical colleagues can nominate PAMED member physicians for this award at http://www.pamedsoc.org/EverydayHero.

