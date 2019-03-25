



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner, and her husband, Khari Mosley, are expected to surrender to police in Detroit today following an incident earlier this month at a hotel.

Wagner, 41, has been charged with two counts of resisting arrest and obstructing the police, a felony carrying a maximum penalty of two years and one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 90 days.

Mosley, 50, has been charged with one count of disorderly conduct and one count of disturbing the peace. Both charges are misdemeanors with a maximum penalty of 90 days.

RELATED STORIES:

The arrests happened on March 6 at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel when the couple was in Detroit for a concert.

According to police, Mosley became irate that hotel personnel would not allow him up to his room, which was only in Wagner’s name. He forgot his room key.

When officers took him to the couple’s room, they say, Wagner allegedly grabbed and pushed an officer.

Wagner’s attorney calls the charges “bogus.” And, in an interview, the couple maintains they “did nothing wrong.”’

They are expected to turn themselves in for arraignment at 11 a.m.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.