



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh knows how competitive Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are on the ice, but they took their skills to the seats at PPG Paints Arena.

The duo recently took part in a t-shirt cannon challenge. The player to plant a shirt the closest to center ice would be the winner.

“Think Sid is good in the shootout? You should see him with a T-shirt cannon.”

Crosby got the win this time!

The tandem have taken part in multiple challenges throughout the season, including this shooting competition from a couple of weeks ago.

“Hey @NHL, should we add this to the 2020 All-Star Skills comp? 😉”

