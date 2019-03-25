ROSFELD VERDICTCommunity Reacts To Acquittal Of Michael Rosfeld In Antwon Rose's Shooting Death
Filed Under:Evgeni Malkin, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby, T-shirt Cannon


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh knows how competitive Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are on the ice, but they took their skills to the seats at PPG Paints Arena.

The duo recently took part in a t-shirt cannon challenge. The player to plant a shirt the closest to center ice would be the winner.

“Think Sid is good in the shootout? You should see him with a T-shirt cannon.”

Crosby got the win this time!

The tandem have taken part in multiple challenges throughout the season, including this shooting competition from a couple of weeks ago.

“Hey @NHL, should we add this to the 2020 All-Star Skills comp? 😉”
https://twitter.com/penguins/status/1105226600101146624

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s