WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — The Dick’s Sporting Goods store at Century III Mall is shutting its doors for good.

A sign at the store says it will close on Saturday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Earlier this month, a judge granted the mall’s owner approval to reject Dick’s lease to make way for redeveloping the property.

This came after a faulty sprinkler system forced the mall to close, leaving Dick’s and J.C. Penney’s as its only tenants.

Last month, the West Mifflin Borough tax collector’s office said Century III Mall PA LLC owes $90,620 in borough taxes and $281,709 in school district taxes. The Post-Gazette reported officials said another $54,395 is owed in county taxes for 2018.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

