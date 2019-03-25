  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crash, East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard, Local TV, North Versailles, Pittsburgh News


NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — A two-vehicle crash shut down a road in North Versailles on Monday evening.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard near Bowman Avenue.

Police and firefighters closed the boulevard at its intersection with Orris Road.

KDKA’s Kym Gable says there were reports of at least three injuries.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s