



NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — A two-vehicle crash shut down a road in North Versailles on Monday evening.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard near Bowman Avenue.

Multiple vehicle crash in N Versailles with reports of at least 3 injuries. This is the intersection of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Blvd and Orris. Police and firefighters not letting any vehicle or foot traffic past this point @KDKA pic.twitter.com/RXWSd46SqO — Kymgabletv (@Kymgable) March 26, 2019

Police and firefighters closed the boulevard at its intersection with Orris Road.

KDKA’s Kym Gable says there were reports of at least three injuries.

