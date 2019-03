PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A second eaglet hatched at the bald eagles nest in Hays on Monday.

The eaglet could be seen breaking out of its egg just before 4 p.m.

The first eaglet of the year emerged from its egg Saturday afternoon.

WATCH LIVE HERE: Hays Bald Eagle Cam

The bald eagles in Hays have hatched 10 eaglets together.

The eagles laid three eggs this year.