



WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after the Indiana County Municipal Service Authority office in White Township was burglarized.

It happened sometime between 11:40 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

State police say someone threw a rock through a window of the building located on Kolter Drive.

The individual entered the building, rummaged through offices and took two unspecified items. The individual then ran from the building.

Surveillance footage from a nearby building shows the suspect trying to break into another building and other vehicles on the property.

Police say they have not identified the suspect.

Anyone who is able to identify the individual should call Pennsylvania State Police at (724) 357-1960.