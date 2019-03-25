



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of pounds of kielbasa are being recalled because it may contain pieces of metal.

North Country Smokehouse is recalling its “ready-to-eat” sausage products because they could be “contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal.”

The company says these packaged kielbasa were shipped to stores across the country.

The recalled products were produced on Feb. 7 and 8, and have the establishment number: EST. 5390A

These are the three products under recall:

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 04/23/19.”

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “KILCHURN ESTATE® SMOKED KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”

For more information, visit the USDA’s website here.

Officials say the problem was discovered during a routine review on March 18.