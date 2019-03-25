  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of pounds of kielbasa are being recalled because it may contain pieces of metal.

North Country Smokehouse is recalling its “ready-to-eat” sausage products because they could be “contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal.”

(Source: USDA)

The company says these packaged kielbasa were shipped to stores across the country.

The recalled products were produced on Feb. 7 and 8, and have the establishment number: EST. 5390A

These are the three products under recall:

  • 1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”
  • 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 04/23/19.”
  • 1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “KILCHURN ESTATE® SMOKED KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”

For more information, visit the USDA’s website here.

Officials say the problem was discovered during a routine review on March 18.

