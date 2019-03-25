



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lot of dry time today but a rain chance remains in the forecast for several days this week.

In fact, over the next seven days, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley has only two days that are expected to be completely dry. That’s not to say that you should expect downpours on the other days. Rain chances overall will be light and spotty with no big rains expected during the “daytime.”

For today, rain chances come in the way of a mid-level low that is riding the jet stream. The fast-moving system should be out of here by 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. this afternoon. Skies will quickly clear and that should allow temperatures to fall to the mid-20s overnight. Highs today should be in the upper 40s with Tuesday highs in the mid-40s.

We will keep it dry both on Tuesday and Wednesday. That means the rest of the week will have a low rain chance as we begin to warm up. Thursday’s high is expected to top 60 degrees, with 60s also expected on Friday. Rain showers on these days will be light and spotty.

Most of Saturday should be dry with highs in the 70s. Best chance for Saturday rain will be after 8 p.m. and should wrap up before the sun comes up on Sunday. The cold front associated with the rain on Saturday and Sunday will cool temperatures down again. Sunday’s high should be reached at midnight with afternoon temperatures back in the 40s.

The rain for the rest of the week should help to keep Pittsburgh around an inch and a half above the regular pace from the first of the year. While Pittsburgh is about an inch a half ahead of pace, other communities are now seeing a rain deficit for the year.

That’s something we didn’t see at all last year.

