



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple stab wounds overnight on the city’s South Side.

The victim was found around 1 a.m. inside a parked car in the lot outside the First National Bank, across from Jack’s Bar on East Carson Street.

Police say he had suffered multiple stab wounds after a fight with an unknown male at a parklet about a block away.

Police say the victim is in stable condition.

No arrest has been made.

