



SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Washington County man is facing charges, accused getting into a fight and stabbing two people at a home over the weekend.

David Vaughan, 55, of Washington, Pennsylvania, is facing two counts of attempted criminal homicide, as well as charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of Saturday at a home on East Maiden Street in South Strabane Township.

According to the criminal complaint, Vaughan had been out with his girlfriend and another man the evening before. The three returned home and began drinking alcohol together.

The woman, identified as Cathy Ringer, told investigators that she went to bed around 9:45 p.m. and later awoke to “the sound of loud banging” and arguing.

Police say she went downstairs to find several items were knocked over, making it “apparent that a struggle or fight had occurred in the living room.”

The criminal complaint reports that she found Vaughan and the other man, identified as Harry Ringer, on the couch. She said they downplayed the incident, saying, it was over and “just what guys do.”

The two men, according to the criminal complaint, then got into another fight in the kitchen. Cathy Ringer said she could hear Harry saying, “He’s stabbing me.”

He suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Police say Cathy tried to pull Vaughan off of Harry, and that’s when she stabbed in her forearm. She also suffered a severe laceration to her foot.

Investigators say she told them that Vaughan said during the alleged attack, “You know I have to kill you both. I have to finish this and kill you.”

She was able to get away and call police. Officers found her attending to Harry when they arrived. He was taken by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital for treatment. Police say his injuries are life-threatening.

Police way they also found blood on Vaughan’s clothing.

