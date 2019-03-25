



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — WW Ambassador Mary Vogliano is back in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some fresh recipes for springtime.

Fresh Vegetable Soup

Serves: 12 | SmartPoints: 0

Ingredients:

• 2 garlic clove(s), medium, minced

• 2 tsp fresh thyme, chopped

• 1/2 tsp table salt (or to taste)

• ¼ tsp black pepper

• 2 Tbsp fresh parsley, or fresh chives, chopped

• 2 medium, uncooked carrots, diced

• 2 small uncooked zucchini, diced

• 2 cup(s) uncooked savoy cabbage, shredded, or other variety, shredded

• 2 cup(s) uncooked Swiss chard

• 1 medium, uncooked onion

• 2 cup(s) uncooked broccoli, small florets

• 1 medium sweet red pepper(s), diced

• 1 rib(s) medium, uncooked celery

• 6 cup(s) fat free reduced sodium vegetable broth

• 2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice, (optional)

Instructions:

1. Put garlic, vegetables, thyme and broth into a large soup pot. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to low and simmer, partly covered, about 10 minutes.

2. Stir in parsley or chives; season to taste with salt, pepper and lemon juice.

Serving size: 1 cup

Notes:

If you like thick soups, consider pureeing this recipe in the pot with an immersion blender; there are many variations of this recipe! Add or leave out vegetables to suit your taste. Save time by using frozen vegetables instead of fresh ones (though the texture of the soup might change a bit). You can also buy small amounts of pre-cut vegetables from your supermarket’s salad bar.

Berry-Lemon Tartlets

Serves: 30 | SmartPoints: 2

Ingredients:

• 2/3 cup(s) sugar2 large eggs, whisked

• 1 Tbsp lemon zest

• 1/2 cup(s) fresh lemon juice

• 2 Tbsp salted butter

• 1 cup(s) whipped topping light or fat free

• 30 mini phyllo shell(s)

• 3/4 cup(s) fresh blueberries

Instructions:

1. Place sugar, lemon zest and eggs in a heavy-bottomed sauce pan; set over medium heat. Whisk constantly until mixture is combined and warmed through, 3-4 minutes. Add lemon juice and butter; cook, whisking constantly, until slightly thickened and bubbly, 4-5 minutes. Cool to room temperature and then refrigerate until thoroughly chilled and thickened; once chilled, fold in whipped topping until just combined.

2. Preheat oven to 350°F.

3. Place prebaked phyllo shells on a cookie sheet; bake until crispy, about 5 minutes. Let cool and then spoon about 2 tsp lemon mixture into each shell. When ready to serve, garnish each with a berry.

Serving size: 1 tartlet

Notes:

You can use any fresh berries for the topping.