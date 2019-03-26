BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A former student is facing charges, accused of making a threat against the Butler Area School District in an email.

Police arrested 24-year-old Benjamin Jacox on Monday. He is charged with making terroristic threats.

According to the criminal complaint, Jacox is accused of sending a “threatening email” to the Butler Eagle newspaper on Sunday, which was then forward to the school district’s superintendent.

Investigators say the email stated: “Hello, I have bad news for the community here in Butler. More crimes, and shootings will happen at Butler high school. I would watch out for tomorrow, or next week, or maybe next month. Consider [yourself] warned.”

After receiving the email, the high school put in place a lockdown.

Police tracked down Jacox using the school’s records.

During their interview with him, police say Jacox admitted to sending the email. Investigators say he told them he “sent it out of anger and knew it was wrong.” He also said he suffers from anger management issues.

He was taken into custody and placed in the Butler County Prison.