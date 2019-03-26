



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Questions surround the disappearance and death of a Pittsburgh-area mother of six.

It was March 13 when the body of 35-year-old Jessica Young was found under the Larimer Avenue Bridge. She had been missing since early September.

Her boyfriend, Reginald Livingston, says Young left his house in East Liberty on Sept. 12. He says the two had a few beers and she walked out of the back door of the house they shared.

Young’s stepfather, Fred Jeffrie, says he spoke to the boyfriend the next day.

“The boyfriend [was] talking about how she left out of there 11:30 that Wednesday night. He came to me the next day and says, you know your daughter is missing,” he said.

Jeffrie says Young had never taken off before.

The family posted flyers around the neighborhood and police called them in to ID a picture.

“I went down and tried to ID some picture they had at the bus station. It wasn’t her. They said someone bought a ticket from Pittsburgh to Ohio on her MAC card,” Jeffrie said.

Jeffrie says the person in the picture was not Young but someone did indeed use her MAC card.

So now Young’s family can only wait for answers from police as they mourn their loss.

“She had a good personality, nice. She’s nice to people. She likes drawing and making crochets and making blankets and stuff. She likes being with her kids all the time. I loved her,” Jeffrie said.

How Young died has not been determined. Police say the investigation is ongoing.