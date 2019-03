PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police were called to a home in Lawrenceville overnight after a report of shots being fired.

Police say the home on Kendall Street, between Kent way and Celadine Street, was found to have several bullet holes and damaged windows.

According to officials, three adults are inside at the time but no one was hurt.

No arrest has been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

