



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are going to be some new and interesting choices on the PNC Park menu come Opening Day.

On Tuesday, the Pirates, along with Aramark, rolled out samples of some of the items available for purchase at PNC Park in the 2019 season.

Headlining the list is the “Pittsburgh Cone” which features kielbasa, pierogi, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, in a waffle cone.

Here is the entire list of new items heading to PNC Park in 2019.

• Cinnamon Chipotle Topped Tots – Tater tots, cinnamon chipotle spiced pulled pork, green & red onions and chipotle maple syrup.

• Quinoa Blueberry Salad – Red quinoa, chopped hearts of palm, spinach, blueberries, cucumbers, carrots, sunflower seeds and balsamic dressing.

• Pittsburgh Cone – Kielbasa, pierogi, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing, in a waffle cone.

• Tenders Love and Chicken Signature Chicken Sandwich – Country-style fried chicken cutlet, thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar, Roma tomatoes, leaf lettuce, house pickle, herb remoulade, on a sesame seed potato bun.

• Shipwreck Sundae – Jumbo marshmallows, coated with chocolate and a dusting of graham crackers, and ice cream, in a souvenir helmet sundae bowl.

Aramark has announced more food items that will be around other stadiums in the MLB this season in a release.