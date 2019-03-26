



NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) — A Beaver County nurse is accused of trying to get a 12-year-old girl to send naked pictures to him.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman contacted New Brighton Police in September 2016 to report a suspicious Skype user that was contacting a 12-year-old girl and asking sexual questions.

The 12-year-old was told to close her Skype account.

The information was given to the Attorney General’s office for further investigation.

Officials determined that 24-year-old Cody David Mengel, of New Brighton, was the owner of the Skype account.

Mengel is a nurse with the Heritage Valley Health System. The health system did not return KDKA’s calls.

In February 2018, police interviewed Mengel about him being harassed on Facebook by the woman who initially reported the suspicious Skype account to police.

Mengel allegedly said he had created the Skype account and pretended to be a young girl so he could speak to the 12-year-old girl.

The criminal complaint says Mengel confessed that over a span of three days, he spoke sexually to the 12-year-old and tried to get naked photos of her.

The girl did not send Mengel any photos, according to the criminal complaint, and Mengel said he has not contacted the girl since then.

Mengel is facing multiple charges, including corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal solicitation.