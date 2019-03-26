



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Governor Tom Wolf has approved more than $8 million in grants and low-interest loans to support Pennsylvania farms.

Included in that $8 million is $5 million in grants awarded through the Pennsylvania Dairy Investment Program, which was created in 2018.

The program provides grants to eligible applicants for research, marketing, exploring new business opportunities, transition to organic production methods, and incorporating or expanding value-added dairy production.

The $5 million grant funding will benefit 29 projects across 20 counties.

Turner Dairy Farms in Allegheny County will receive $23,500. Two farms in Armstrong County and a farm in Westmoreland County are also receiving funding.

For more information, visit dced.pa.gov.