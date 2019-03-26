  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Gabriel Despres, Heinz Field, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Pittsburgh City Council, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Sgt. Stephen Matakovich, Stephen Matakovich


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh has reached a settlement with a man who was roughed up by a city police officer outside of Heinz Field in 2015.

Gabriel Despres will receive $77,000 after he was pushed to the ground and then attacked.

The incident was caught on surveillance video, showing Despres being pushed to the ground and then punched about a dozen times.

Ex-Pittsburgh Police sergeant Stephen Matakovich was later convicted of violating Despres’ civil rights and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Photo: KDKA

Despres will also get an additional $20,000 from the company that provided security at Heinz Field.

City Council is expected to approve the settlement today during an executive session.

Comments
  1. Kathleen Pitchford says:
    March 26, 2019 at 10:02 AM

    He deserves much more. His attorney will get almost half. Just disgusting that this happened to this kid.

    Reply

