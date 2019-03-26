



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is hosting a career fair for its Students With Exceptionalities and English As A Second Language programs.

The fair will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers building on the South Side.

Interested applicants are asked to bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview.

Those unable to attend the fair can apply for open positions on the Pittsburgh Public Schools website here: www.pghschools.org/careers