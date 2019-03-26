



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s been one cold month.

If you remember, we began the month as one of the coldest starts to March in years, and even though we haven’t been as cold over the past two weeks, temperatures are still running 3.6 degrees cooler than average.

For the month, Pittsburgh has seen only six days so far with temperatures above the seasonal average.

The warmest day of the month? March 14 when the mean temperature was 21 degrees warmer than average. We’ve had three days so far this month with temperatures more than 15 degrees colder than the mean average (March 4, 5 and 6).

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Today will be another day where temperatures will be below the mean average, but the rest of the week will be near average or even above the average. Highs today will be in the mid-40s.

Wednesday’s high will be in the upper 50s. Then, 60s are expected on Thursday and Friday, and finally 70s will be possible on Saturday. Rain chances will return on Thursday with the best chance for rain occurring on Saturday night.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.