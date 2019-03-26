PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Scott Township are searching for a missing teenager who suffers from a traumatic brain injury.

According to police, 18-year-old Sabrina Bowser left home just before 8 a.m. on Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.

Officials say she suffers from a learning disability due to a traumatic brain injury she sustained as a child.

Police say they’ve searched places she’s known to frequent, but have not been able to locate her.

A bloodhound was also brought, but could not pick up a scent.

Anyone who has seen Bowser is asked to call Allegheny County 911 immediately.

Police are concerned for Bowser’s safety.

