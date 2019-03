SWISSVALE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Swissvale on Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Burton Street near Collingwood Avenue.

Allegheny County Police say when first responders arrived on the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her side.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Homicide detectives are initiating the investigation.

