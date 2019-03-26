



WASHIGNTON (KDKA) — As usual, the defending Stanley Cup Champions made the annual visit to the White House this week.

On Monday, Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals along with commissioner Gary Bettman joined President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to reflect about the 2018 Stanley Cup run to the title.

In the middle of the festivities, President Trump asked about the 2017 Champion Pittsburgh Penguins, and how they had fared this season.

“You had a truly incredible season, last season, defending against your archrivals and two-time reigning champions, the Pittsburgh Penguins,” Trump said. “How are they doing, Ted [Leonsis]?

“They’ll be in the playoffs,” Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said.

“They’re never easy, right?”

“No.” (Surrounded by Capitals laughter.)

“They’re never easy, but let’s see how it all works out,” Trump said.

The full transcript of the event can be found on the White House Website.

The Capitals currently sit at the top of the Metropolitan Division with 96 points. As of Tuesday morning, both the Islanders and Penguins are right behind the Caps with 95 points. Both Washington and New York have a game in-hand over the Pens.