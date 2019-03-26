PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh radio station WAMO is hoping the public can help find a burglary suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment from their headquarters.

The station has shared surveillance video of the theft on their Facebook page.

They say someone broke into the building in Wilkinsburg overnight Sunday into Monday.

In the video, the suspect appears to walk around the hallway of the radio station, then looks into a room

No one was in the office at the time.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the suspect made off with expensive audio and stereo equipment and computers.

The station was able to stay on the air by using backup equipment.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.