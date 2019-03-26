  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Amy Wadas, Burglary, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, WAMO, WAMO 100, Wilkinsburg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh radio station WAMO is hoping the public can help find a burglary suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment from their headquarters.

The station has shared surveillance video of the theft on their Facebook page.

(Source: WAMO 100.1 107.3/Facebook)

They say someone broke into the building in Wilkinsburg overnight Sunday into Monday.

In the video, the suspect appears to walk around the hallway of the radio station, then looks into a room

No one was in the office at the time.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the suspect made off with expensive audio and stereo equipment and computers.

The station was able to stay on the air by using backup equipment.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s