



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Enjoy the Alliance of American Football while it lasts, because the league’s first season could also be the final season.

According to Pro Football Talk, the AAF is in jeopardy of surviving to year two. The league majority owner Tom Dundon told USA Today that unless the NFL Players Association agrees to let new NFL players to play in AAF next season, the league might not make it to 2020.

PFT says Dundon is exploring options for next year including the discontinuation of the AAF.

Dundon became majority owner at the beginning of the 2019 season to save it from early financial problems. He pumped $250 million into the AAF a couple of weeks into the inaugural year. Dundon intended to make the AAF the official minor league of the NFL in the future.