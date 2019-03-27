



NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The search is resuming today for a missing man, who is possibly suffering from dementia, in Armstrong County.

Paul Walker, 70, was last seen Tuesday afternoon on Walker Road in North Buffalo Township.

“He was last seen at the house, just outside in the yard, so our search area right now, we’ve been searching about a mile grid right now and then we’ll probably expand that out from there,” South Buffalo Township Fire Chief Randy Brozenick said.

Firefighters say Walker, who may be a dementia patient, has wandered off before, but usually walks along the road.

He was wearing a tan hooded coat, blue jeans and gray Velcro shoes.

Police spent hours Tuesday night searching, using a helicopter with thermal imaging cameras and a bloodhound team, but their efforts were suspended around 1 a.m.

This is an example of the terrain where search crews will maneuver this morning searching for the missing man. This is next to the man’s property in Armstrong County. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/HJYK0YXBjt — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) March 27, 2019

The search resumed at 8 a.m. Right now, the South Buffalo VFD is only asking for first responder assistance only.

Officials say they are expecting to expand their search area today.

