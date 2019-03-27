



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After 20 years British Airways is returning to Pittsburgh International Airport and beginning in April, travelers will be able to fly non-stop from Pittsburgh to London.

To promote the nonstop flights, British Airways put a phone booth in Market Square that would ring when approached. When the phone was answered, Pittsburghers would be asked a couple of quiz questions and a chance to win some prizes. Following the quiz, patrons were asked to take a selfie next to booth and post it with the hashtag #BALOVESPITTSBURGH for a chance to win two tickets to London.

Caitlin Fadgen of Brookline admitted she had never been in a phone booth.

“I have not, but I am extremely excited to be trying it out today in Market Square,” acknowledging she knew nothing about them.

Some took the quiz, while others posted goofy Instagram and Twitter pics to win tickets.

There’s no doubt non-stop service to London is attractive, and British Airways hopes more Pittsburghers than last time will take advantage of it.

“I have not had the chance to fly British Airways, but now that there is this direct flight, it is definitely an option for me,” says Autumn Abernathy of East Liberty.

Others entering the phone booth were asked to do silly things for a chance to win tickets, like shout “London, here I come” while running around the phone booth.

This phone booth is no longer in Market Square, but you can catch it on Monday at the Pirate home opener just outside PNC Park from 9:30 until 2:30 that day.

The Airport Authority estimates 50,000 people travel to London from this region each year, and British Airways is betting a number of them will fly BA.