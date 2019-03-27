  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Local TV, McKeesport, Pittsburgh News


Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have now charged 32-year-old Jakiia Williams with homicide in the death of 72-year-old Leslie Robertson.

In Harrison Village in McKeesport back in July 2018, police say Williams was drink behind the wheel of a Chevy Impala when she attempted to run over someone she had been arguing with. Instead, the car missed her intended target and struck Robertson. He was critically injured. Robertson never fully recovered from the accident and the Medical Examiner says the injuries suffered contributed to his death.

Robertson’s friends in Harrison Village described him as friendly, well-liked and outgoing. He also loved to write rap poetry.

“Les had a poem for anybody,” said Marie Moore, Robertson’s cousin. “He would greet them and give them a poem.”

Part of one poem read, “All kinds of folks come to the bar, from near and far, being accepted for who they are.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s