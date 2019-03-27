



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have now charged 32-year-old Jakiia Williams with homicide in the death of 72-year-old Leslie Robertson.

In Harrison Village in McKeesport back in July 2018, police say Williams was drink behind the wheel of a Chevy Impala when she attempted to run over someone she had been arguing with. Instead, the car missed her intended target and struck Robertson. He was critically injured. Robertson never fully recovered from the accident and the Medical Examiner says the injuries suffered contributed to his death.

Robertson’s friends in Harrison Village described him as friendly, well-liked and outgoing. He also loved to write rap poetry.

“Les had a poem for anybody,” said Marie Moore, Robertson’s cousin. “He would greet them and give them a poem.”

Part of one poem read, “All kinds of folks come to the bar, from near and far, being accepted for who they are.”