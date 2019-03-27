



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Darwin’s Natural Pet Products is being recalled over concerns about salmonella.

The USDA says some lots of “Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables” and “Turkey Recipe with Organic Vegetables” are affected.

The products under recall include:

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5309(11)181019, manufactured on October 19, 2018

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5375(11)181106, manufactured on November 6, 2018

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Turkey Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5339(11)181026, manufactured on October 26, 2018

The products have the barcodes of

5309(11)181019

5375(11)181106)

(5339(11)181026)

Health experts say anyone who bought it should throw it out.

For more information about the recall, visit the FDA’s website here.