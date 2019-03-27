



DUQUESNE (KDKA) — City of Duquesne Police are searching for the parents of a child found wandering on the street alone Wednesday morning.

According to Duquesne Police, the little boy was found wandering on Overland Avenue around 10 a.m.

DUQUESNE POLICE say his name is DEVIN GIBSON… he was found wandering alone near busy route 837…. police are trying to locate his parents… If you have any information call Duquesne Police…. I will have a live report at noon…KDKA TV pic.twitter.com/TgHlUc8BUk — BJ Waters (@BRENDASNEWS) March 27, 2019

They believe he is about 3-years-old and his name may be Devin Gibson. He is in police custody at this time.

“At 10 a.m. this morning, we got a 911 call for a small child at the end of Overland Avenue closest to state Route 837, a four-lane highway. Our officers responded to the area and found the young man wandering by himself. A neighbor saw this, went out and held onto the child until our officers got there,” Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy said.

Police say they have identified his mother, but have not yet been able to locate her. They have gone door-to-door in the neighborhood looking for her.

He was dressed for the cooler weather.

“Shoes and coat that he said he put on himself,” Chief Dunlevy said. “He was not able to identify what house he came from though. We took him to several, we checked cars in the area that would have a car seat appropriate for a child that age. So far, nothing has turned up that way.”

Police are asking anyone with information on the child’s mother to call the Duquesne Police Department or 911 immediately.

