PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is continuing his marijuana legalization listening tour with upcoming stops in Armstrong, Beaver, Lawrence and Mercer counties.

He is taking feedback on proposals for Pennsylvania to legalize recreational marijuana.

Fetterman is scheduled to hold four more listening sessions in the coming week.

The list of locations include:

ARMSTRONG COUNTY
6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28
Belmont Complex, Banquet Room
415 Butler Road, Kittaning, PA 16201

BEAVER COUNTY
2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31
Penn State Beaver, Auditorium
100 University Drive., Monaca, PA 15061

BEDFORD COUNTY
6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27
American Legion Hall
3721 US-220 BUS, Bedford, PA 15522

LAWRENCE COUNTY
6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3
George Washington Intermediate School, Auditorium
101 E. Euclid Ave., New Castle, PA 16105

MERCER COUNTY
11 a.m. to 12:30 pm. Saturday, March 30
Penn State Shenango
Sharon Hall Auditorium
147 Shenango Ave., Sharon, PA 16146

Feedback on marijuana legalization is also being accepted online.

To submit a comment, visit this link.

