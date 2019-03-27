  • KDKA TVOn Air

By: Heather Lang
Filed Under:Dogs, Furry Tails, Local TV, Mayor Bill Peduto, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh’s Canine Ambassador, River, is resigning from his post at the Mayor’s Office.

River, a Golden Retriever, turned in his letter of resignation to Mayor Bill Peduto on Wednesday. In a tweet, River says he and his mom, Mayor’s Office communications’ office employee Katie O’Malley, are moving on to a new opportunity.

Over his time at city hall, River has become a sort of Pittsburgh social media star. He has his own Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

He has been the city’s Canine Ambassador since Oct. 2016.

River started out training to become a service dog with a group in Cincinnati, but when it became apparent that he was too social and too food-motivated, he had to find a new path.

He was adopted by O’Malley and started going to work with her every day.

In his letter of resignation, River says in part: “Thank you fur believing in me and teaching me that anything is paws-sible if you choose to be kind and sniff out the good in people. I truly loved coming to work every day. I especially enjoyed greeting visitors, snoozing on your couch during meetings, coffee breaks on Grant Street, sharing lunch with our colleagues and zoomies sessions in the Mayor’s Office hallway.”

River adds that the will be “fur-ever grateful” for the opportunity.

His last day on the job will be April 5.
_____________________________________________________

