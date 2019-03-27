



CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (KDKA) — Do you want to make money, but never leave your bed? NASA just may have your dream job.

According to CBS-affiliate WKMG, researchers and NASA and the European Space Agency are willing to pay 24 participants nearly $19,000 to spend 60 days in bed and monitored around the clock.

The 24 participants will be separated into two groups, but housed in a single room. Each person will be propped up at an incline with their feet above their head, reducing blood flow to the extremities, mimicking the effects of being in space. This could however lead to numbness and muscle deterioration.

Participants will also be asked to do a number of activities lying down such as eating, reading, watching TV or going to the bathroom.

The compensation us 16,500 pounds, which works out to $18,565.

One group will be spun around in a centrifuge, akin to an artificial gravity chamber, which will force blood back into their extremities. The other group will not be spun.

Scientist hope by comparing the groups they will learn whether “artificial gravity” will be helpful during long-term space travel.

Like most dream jobs, the offer comes with a catch. You must speak German and be between 24 and 55 and healthy.

