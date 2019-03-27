



CONCORD, N.H. (KDKA) — A group of 30 employees from Jordan’s Furniture in Nashua, New Hampshire claimed a $1 million prize today at the New Hampshire Lottery Headquarters.

With 20 employees present, the New Hampshire Lottery presented the winners with a formal check. The winning ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms, a gas station and convenience story in Nashua on Saturday, March 23.

“What a tremendous moment to be able to award this big group of lucky winners this $1 million prize. On behalf of the New Hampshire Lottery, I’d like to say congratulations to our winners,” said Charlie McIntyre, executive director, New Hampshire Lottery.

The Powerball drawing results that netted the employees the $1 million prize were: 24-25-52-60-66 PB-5 with a Power Play of 3.

“We are all really excited to win this $1 million Powerball prize together,” said Julia Crema, one of the members of the winning pool. “We have been playing Powerball together off and on for years and we always dreamed we’d land a big winner. Today is our lucky day!”

The largest Powerball jackpot on record was $1.586 billion in January 2016, which remains the world record lottery jackpot.