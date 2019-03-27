Filed Under:Dog Attack, Knoxville, Local TV, Pit Bull, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 12-year-old boy was attacked by a pit bull dog Thursday evening.

Emergency responders were called to the 200-block of Rochelle Street in the Knoxville neighborhood of Pittsburgh shortly after 8 p.m.

Dispatchers at Allegheny County 911 confirmed that there was police and EMS activity in the area.

According to officials, the boy was not seriously injured.

The animal was reportedly running loose in the street but is now secure in a backyard.

