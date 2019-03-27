



PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — The Pittsburgh City Council is planning to vote on gun-control legislation introduced in wake of the synagogue massacre, but Second Amendment advocates are promising a swift legal challenge if the bills are approved.

The legislation would place restrictions on military-style assault weapons like the AR-15 rifle that authorities say was used in the attack that killed 11 and wounded seven. It would also ban most uses of armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines, and would allow the temporary seizure of guns from people who are determined to be a danger to themselves or others.

An initial committee vote is planned for Wednesday.

The legislation was watered down last week in an effort to make it more likely to survive a court challenge. State law prohibits municipalities from regulating the ownership or possession of guns or ammunition.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala sent a letter to Councilman Corey O’Connor, the co-sponsor of the bills, saying council does not have the authority to pass such legislation. But O’Connor disagreed and is pushing forward, with supporting research.

“We are attaching documents to the bills, more like exhibits about research on gun control,” he said.

The research includes more than 125 pages detailing principles on gun control and various studies on the issue that have been conducted across the country.

